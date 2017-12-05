Sheffield people urged to create videos showing best of city as part of Channel 4 bid

Sheffield residents are being urged to create videos showing off the best of the city as part of an ambitious bid to provide a home for Channel 4.

The government launched a consultation earlier this year about the possibility of moving the channel out of its £100 million London headquarters to another base elsewhere in the UK to help drive creative jobs throughout the regions. Sheffield was one of a dozen local authorities expressing an interest in hosting the broadcaster.

Sheffield Council is now asking residents to submit their film footage of the Steel City as part of their attempt to woo channel bosses.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to show the world why Sheffield as a city embodies the spirit of C4 as told by the creative talent already here.

"We’re asking Sheffield’s amazing creative and digital community to submit footage we could use in an online video."

Members of the public are encouraged to submit footage that could fit into five different categories.

This is based around showing how Sheffield people 'do brave, crazy, sometime foolhardy things', how residents 'stand up to authority to change the world' and footage showing the city as a diverse place.

Bid bosses also want to see videos submitted by digital companies showing their latest cutting-edge work and there is also a category entitled 'home to superhumans' to celebrate how the city has a 'proud history of looking beyond disabilities' such as hosting the Special Olympics earlier this year.

Sheffield's bid leaders have previously revealed the move could be worth a whopping £1.4 billion to the city’s economy over the next 15 years and create 4050 jobs.

They have earmarked vacant land near the railway station in Sheaf Square as a potential site to build Channel 4's new headquarters.

The broadcaster is also being offered 80, 000 sq ft of office space in the nearby Digital Campus on Sheaf Street.

The department for digital, culture, media and sport has not revealed a timetable yet for when a decision will be made on the proposed move.

Videos will be used to help persuade C4 and government bosses why Sheffield should host the channel.

Entries should be sent to submissions@c4sheffield.co.uk by Friday, September 15, at 5pm. For more details visit http://c4sheffield.co.uk/