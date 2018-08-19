Sheffield man wanted in murder investigation still not traced by police

A Sheffield man police want to speak to in connection with a murder investigation has still not been traced by detectives.

Police want to speak to Abdi Ali in connection with the murder of Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes, North Lincolnshire on July 17.

Officers believe the 28-year-old, who has lived in Sheffield most of his life, could hold vital information about the death of 47-year-old Mr Lyall, who was brutally attacked.

Ali, who was born in Somali, moved to Sheffield as a child, and has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

He was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder, which police believe could be drugs related.

Despite several appeals from Humberside Police and the offer of a £5,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information, the force has not been able to trace him.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Tony Cockerill from Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team said: “Abdi Ali’s family moved from Somalia to Sheffield in South Yorkshire where Ali lived most of his life.

“He grew up there, went to school there, and has had previous relationships there. Abdi Ali is still thought to have connections in Sheffield in the Pitsmoor and possibly Shirecliffe areas.

“Not a lot is known about his immediate family apart from he may have relatives in London.

“He is believed to have moved to Lancashire then to Cleethorpes in the last year. He’s also known to have links to Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

“Information is still coming in which we are following up as part of our investigation to find Abdi Ali. We are working with forces around the UK to find him.

“We are still considering that he has now removed or covered up his distinctive gold tooth. This may have been done professionally or otherwise.

“We’re asking again that you continue to contact us with anything that you might have to help us find him.”

Shaun Lyall was found dead in a house on Sidney Street in Cleethorpes on July 17, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 01482 630699 or 101, and ask for Humberside Police.

The independent charity Crimestoppers have offered a £5,000 reward for any information. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.