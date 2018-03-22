Sheffield man jailed for 'sinister' campaign of harassment against ex-partner's father

A Sheffield man has been jailed for subjecting his former partner's father to a 'sinister' campaign of harassment that included threats on his life.

Scott Taylor, 30, was today jailed for 22-months for harassment carried out against his ex-partner's father, Bob Howard, against her new boyfriend as well as breaches of court orders and restraining orders.

Speaking after this morning's sentencing Mr Howard said Taylor's actions have caused him and his family great distress, and believes the stress caused by Taylor may have contributed towards him having a heart attack.

Mr Howard, 58, added: "It's been an absolute nightmare. It's taken such a long time to get to this point, but I'm glad he's eventually got his comeuppance."

Bev Tait, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court court how between August and September of last year, Taylor, of Stradbroke Road, Woodhouse sent Mr Howard a series of threatening text messages to both his landline and house phone

In the messages Taylor told Mr Howard the only place for him was 'six foot under,' he said Mr Howard was 'f****** dead' and even told him that his 87-year-old mother was 'going to get a bullet'.

Referring to his heart attack, Taylor also told Mr Howard 'we've almost ended your life once, and we can do it again'.

He also made several phone calls to Mr Howard, during which he would either remain silent or threaten him in a 'gruff voice,' explained Ms Tait.

Ms Tait said Taylor used a new mobile phone to make the calls and text messages, and was eventually caught by police when he was captured on CCTV topping up the offending mobile phone.

The harassment carried out against his former partner's new boyfriend took place on June 19 last year, when he saw the second complainant on the university roundabout and began threatening him.

Ms Tait said the man was concerned Taylor may continue to make trouble, and drove to Snig Hill police station following their exchange to get help.

Taylor followed him there, and following another altercation he shouted 'f*** the police' before eventually driving away.

He admitted to his offences at an earlier hearing.

Defending, David Webster, said Taylor's offending had centred around the breakdown of his relationship with Mr Howard's daughter, adding that the character references submitted to the court showed there was another, caring side to his personality.

Passing sentence, Judge Rachel Harrison, told the court: "They were sinister messages designed to terify," adding: "It was cowardly, it was unfair. You have caused him serious physical and psychological upset."