Sheffield legend Jarvis Cocker and Richard Hawley team up with Everly Pregnant Brothers for tree protest show

A feast of Sheffield music legends are to join forces next month for a fundraising show in support of Sheffield's tree protesters.

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley and more will line-up alongside the Everly Pregnant Brothers for the sold-out show at Sheffield City Hall.

The Get Off Our Tree event will take place on March 16.

As well as the Everly Pregnant Brothers performing live, the show will also see live DJ sets from Jarvis, Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, Reverend and The Makers frontman Jon McClure and Pulp drummer Nick Banks.

Tickets for the show sold out within hours of the announcement being made, with proceeds going to Sheffield Tree Action Group, the campaign organisation protesting against Sheffield City Council and Amey's controversial tree felling programme across the city.

A spokesman for Richard Hawley said: "We’re trying to raise money for legal fees for protesters exercising their democratic right to voice an opinion about the situation with the trees in Sheffield.....we can make it with a little help from our friends!"