Sheffield job application numbers 'soaring'

The number of Sheffield professionals applying for new jobs to further their careers is soaring, according to new figures.

The number of job application forms submitted by highly skilled workers in the city rose by more than 80 per cent in January compared to the same month last year.

READ MORE: Job vacancies and salaries on rise in Sheffield

This put Sheffield as the seventh highest city in the UK in terms of the number of people already in work applying for new roles.

In addition, the number of job vacancies also saw an impressive rise of 42 per cent month-on-month, and 12.7 per cent year-on-year.

The figures have been produced by job search website CV Library, who said this showed professionals in Sheffield have 'started the year with a bang.'

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV Library, said: "This impressive data suggests that both candidates and businesses are feeling secure right now and we hope that these figures are an indication of what’s to come as we progress further into 2018.”