Sheffield indie heroes Arctic Monkeys to reissue debut album

Arctic Monkeys are set to reissue their 2006 debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ on vinyl.

The Sheffield band – who are expected to release their sixth studio album later this year – will reissue their classic LP as the ‘Record of the Month’ for April 2018 from subscription service Vinyl Me, Please.

As an added bonus for fans, the release will come with a 16-page booklet featuring lyrics and photos.

Cameron Schaefer, head of music at Vinyl Me, Please, said: “There was this period in the early 2000s after ‘Is This It’ came out, when the Strokes, Kings of Leon, and Arctic Monkeys were at various points of their arc, where it felt like rock n’ roll was going to be OK.

"There were these three bands that felt like they could be really huge, and be a big deal.”

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner reportedly told fans recently that a new single from his band is coming “soon.”

There has also been speculation that the new album is coming in May but this has not been confirmed officially.

The band, which firmed in High Green in 2002, recently announced a string of live shows at festivals across North America and Europe for the summer.