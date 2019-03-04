A Sheffield-filmed BBC drama starring Hollywood legend Richard Gere is to screen for the first time this week – and will shock viewers with a dark and disturbing sex scene in the very first episode.

Eight part thriller MotherFatherSon will begin airing on BBC2 this Wednesday at 9pm – and is being tipped to rival recent BBC One smash Bodyguard in the psychological thriller stakes.

Richard Gere and Billy Howle in MotherFatherSon. (Photo: BBC).

But the series, part of which was shot in Sheffield city centre last year, will begin with a harrowing sex scene – described as one of the darkest and most explicit ever seen on British television.

A trailer previewing the new show, which also stars Sarah Lancashire, has given viewers a glimpse of the drama which is expected to become a smash hit and is Gere’s first TV role for more than 30 years.

Last September, it was rumoured that Gere had been filming scenes for the drama at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building.

MotherFatherSon charts the story of one of the most powerful families in the world with a son with destructive tendencies and also features Helen McCrory and Billy Howle.

The politically-fuelled thriller delicately balances a complex climate of a powerful family and how their failures go on to effect them, the empire they’ve built and the country itself.

The drama is centred around family members Max (Richard Gere) – a self-made American whose business reach extends worldwide – Kathryn (Helen McCrory), the heiress and estranged wife of Max, and their son Caden (Billy Howle) who runs his father’s UK newspaper and is set to follow in his footsteps and become one of the most powerful people in the world.

But having been entrusted with responsibility by his father, Caden is unable to repay his trust and his selfish and destructive lifestyle eventually catches up on him – causing widespread devastation.

There was much secrecy and speculation around the Sheffield shoot with the University only confirming that parts of the distinctive building on Leavygreave Road would be closed while filming for a new BBC drama took place.

Cameras rolled as a car with blacked out windows was filmed passing the building on several occasions – leading locals to suggest that the vehicle may have contained the Pretty Woman star.

Gere,70, has starred in a string of hit movies but is best remembered for his 1990 smash hit Pretty Woman alongside Julia Roberts.



