Sheffield families gather for fun in the sun at TotFest

Scores of families gathered in Sheffield today to enjoy some fun in the sun at the annual TotFest event.

Billed as a 'festival for tots', youngsters enjoyed a full play day with their parents at The Moor close to the city centre.

Harper Roe builds a tower of bricks at Totfest.

Those attending took part in a wide range of activities including dance, art, music, sport, storytelling and face painting.

There was also children's rides, giveaways and the Lego User Group was on hand to help youngsters play with toy building blocks.