Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt's cause of death revealed

A legal representative for much-loved Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt has revealed his cause of death.

The popular funnyman died aged 71 in September while in the south of France.

In a short statement, Wilford Smith Solicitors revealed that a post mortem examination found the cause of death to be 'natural causes - a heart problem.'

They added that there are no plans to hold an inquest.

Bobby's showbiz career spanned six decades and included numerous TV appearances, including in Emmerdale and latterly on hit ITV show Benidorm.

He was also a regular fixture in pantomime in the 1980s and 90s in his home city of Sheffield.

Stars of the stage and screen, including actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses and Sheffield musician Richard Hawley, attended his funeral service in Wentworth, near Rotherham, last month.

Friends are planning to host a charity night in Sheffield to celebrate Bobby's life to coincide with a new series of Benidorm airing in January.