Sheffield drug dealer who armed himself with zombie knife hid £10k crack and heroin stash at family home, court told

A Sheffield drug dealer, who armed himself with a zombie knife, has been jailed for over three years after police found more than £10,000 of Class A drugs at his family home.

Recorder Christopher Knox sentenced Bilal Baz to three years, six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, and to possessing a zombie knife.

Described as 'horrendous weapons' by the Home Office, zombie knives are banned in this country and have blades, serrated edges and logos promoting violence.

During the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today, Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told the court how the extent of Baz's offending was exposed on October 3 this year when officers raided the home he shared with members of his family in Holtwood Road, Pitsmoor.

"Officers found in various quantities, and in various packaging, a total of 73.84 grams of diamorphine [heroin] in 149 separate packages.

"63.44 grams of crack cocaine in 89 packages were also found. In total, officers found 137.28 grams of Class A drugs," Ms Gallagher told the court.

Based on their weight and purity, police estimated the drugs in Baz's possession to have a street value of approximately £10,045.

The 22-year-old was also found to have £805 in cash.

"The defendant's phone was examined, and photographs showed the defendant posing with quantities of drugs in his lap, holding a large amount of cannabis in one photo, and posing with a large gold chain on weighing scales in another. The defendant can be seen wearing the chain in other photos," said Ms Gallagher.

A few months prior to the drugs raid on his home, officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra vehicle he was travelling in on May 1 this year and discovered what Ms Gallagher described as a 'zombie knife'.

Recorder Knox told Baz he believed the knife was used as part of his drug offending.

Defending, Peter Hampton, said Baz's involvement with drugs had not allowed him to enjoy 'high-living,' despite the posturing exhibited in the photographs on his phone,.

He told the court that Baz, who is father to an eight-month-old child, had become involved with the drugs trade as a result of his own addictions.

"He has struggled with drugs, cannabis first of all and then Class A, and he has placed himself in this position as a result of that," said Mr Hampton, adding: "He knows this is going to be a painful and lengthy custodial sentence."

The court was told Baz's assets amounted to the £805 in cash police found at his property, and Recorder Knox made an order for that amount to be seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.