Sheffield College chairman steps down - just two months after resignation of chief executive

The Chairman of the Governing Body at Sheffield College has stepped down from the role, just two months after its chief executive resigned with immediate effect.

A spokesman for Sheffield College confirmed that Richard Wright, who had been Chair of the College’s Governing Body since September 2013, has resigned from the position of Chair and as a Governor of the College.

They added: "We want to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his fantastic support and commitment. We are glad that he has agreed to continue to be an advocate for the College and our students in the city and beyond, and we look forward to working with him in future. The Vice Chairs of the Governing Body will cover the role of Chair until a successor for Richard has been found."

The Sheffield College spokesman added:

"Through Richard, the College has forged many high quality employer relationships that have benefited both staff and students alike.

“This has helped to enlighten many employers about the work of the College as well as the benefits of apprenticeships and the employability skills of our students. Alongside this, Richard has been tireless in supporting the College’s vision and mission as an inclusive place that transform lives through learning and enables many students who have not previously thrived in education to succeed."

The resignation of Mr Wright, who is also the Executive Director of the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, comes after the college's chief executive Paul Corcoran resigned in November, after just two-and-a-half years in the role.

Mr Corcoran resigned a fortnight after taking a leave of absence for 'personal reasons'.

Principal Angela Foulkes, who only started in her post at the beginning of the academic year, has now stepped up as acting chief executive and accounting officer.

In June, Mr Corcoran announced Mr Corcoran announced plans for a shake-up across the college’s four campuses that put dozens of jobs at risk. Forty senior leadership, managerial, business support and administrative posts were to be cut, as part of drive by the college to invest in frontline teaching.

At the time, Mr Corcoran promised that a new job would be created for every one of the lost roles across the further education college's campuses in City, off Granville Road, Hillsborough, Olive Grove and Peaks in Waterthorpe.

A consultation was launched with staff and trade unions, but there is believed to have been unease among employees about the way the restructure was being handled. There are around 1,400 staff at the further education college, which runs full and part-time academic, vocational and professional courses for around 16,000 young people and adults each year, offering A-levels, apprenticeships and degrees.

