Sheffield charity’s great work to tackle loneliness

Bringing people together to dispel loneliness is the aim of Ignite Imaginations, a project that is supporting activities across the city for people aged 50 plus.

With funding from Age Better in Sheffield, the charity is helping older people to create connections through three projects; Start Up, Sporting Memories, and We Are Makers.

Loneliness is such a problem in our society that a new minister for loneliness was appointed last week to tackle the issue.

Luisa Golob, CEO of Ignite Imaginations, said: “The Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness revealed in 2017 that nine million people in the UK feel lonely often or always, and that about 200,000 older people have not had a conversation with a friend or family member for a month.

“Other research has revealed that loneliness is as bad for our health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

She continued: “So, it’s important that funding is available to combat this growing problem. We’ve really appreciated being a delivery partner for the Age Better in Sheffield programme over the last three years. The funding has made a vital impact in the lives of older people in our city.”

The ‘We Are Makers’ initiative celebrates the older people of Burngreave and Firth Park who help build community. It started with a three-month pilot last summer and was successful in receiving further funding from Age Better in Sheffield to grow the project in 2018.

Anyone who is 50 and over living around Burngreave or Firth Park can get involved by calling 0114 268 6813 or emailing charlie@igniteimaginations.org.uk