Sheffield businesses raided during festive crime spree

Burglars stole thousands of pounds and a number of gift sets from two Sheffield businesses.

They struck at two premises in the south eastern part of the city in the early hours of this morning.

Around £2000 was stolen after a side door and safe were broken into at a business in Sevenairs Road, Beighton, between 3.30am and 4am.

Shortly after, a number of Christmas gift sets were taken when burglars forced open a shutter and window at a shop in Birley Lane, Birley, at 5.30am.

Elsewhere, a number of vehicles were broken into on nearby streets.

A scanner, sunglasses and cash were stolen from a car in Darfield Close, Owlthorpe, between 10.30pm on Christmas Day and 10am on Boxing Day.

Number plates were taken from a vehicle parked in Greenland Close, Darnall, between 6pm on December 23 and 10am on Christmas Eve.

Plates were also stolen from another vehicle in Severnairs Road, Beighton, between 10am and 6.40pm on Christmas Eve.