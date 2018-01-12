Sheffield burglar who targeted elderly and man with autism jailed for nearly seven years

A burglar who swindled cash from an elderly woman and threatened a man with autism to get money has been jailed.

Adam Rotherforth, aged 29, of Lupton Road, Lowedges, was locked up for six years and eight months after admitting two counts of burglary.

South Yorkshire Police said he had tricked an elderly woman into letting him into her Batemoor home before stealing her purse containing £200.

He then targeted a vulnerable adult who suffers from autism. Rotherforth visited the victim's Lowedges home in the early hours of the morning and asked him to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police said that when Rotherforth was denied access, he smashed a window to climb in and threatened the man with a bottle before making off with alcohol and electrical items.

The burglaries took place in December last year and on January 3.

He was arrested shortly after the second incident.

Rotherforth was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Thursday.

After the hearing, police constable Paul Jenkinson said: "Rotherforth knew his victims were vulnerable and used this for his own gain.

“His behaviour was threatening and abusive and he thoroughly deserves to spend time behind bars.

“No-one should feel unsafe in their own home and we will continue to ensure that anyone who thinks they are above the law gets the punishment they deserve.”