Sheffield burglar who 'jumped off bridge' during police chase is jailed

A Sheffield burglar who jumped off a bridge during a police chase has been jailed for more than four years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how police tried to stop a blue Jeep in Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, as the driver, Daniel Checkley, was wanted for several driving offences.

But he failed to stop and later crashed into a lamppost close to Brightside Lane.

Checkley then ran from the vehicle and jumped off a bridge down towards the River Don and railway line.

Pursuing officers had to climb down the embankment to offer Checkley first aid, as he suffered serious injuries in the fall.

He was taken by ambulance to the Northern General Hospital where doctors discovered he had sustained a fractured skull and broken leg.

Meanwhile, officers searched his clothing and recovered a black bag that contained a mixture of heroin and Class C drugs worth about £800.

Following the incident in October 2016 he was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving and burglary of a Sheffield property in December 2017.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Firshill Walk, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 2, and was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.