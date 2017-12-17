Sheffield bound train halted after fight between 'large group of people'

A Sheffield bound train had to be halted after a fight broke out between a 'large group of people' on board.

The brawl broke out on a Northern train travelling from Nottingham to Sheffield on Saturday night and had to be stopped at Ilkeston.

Two people were hurt during the fight, including a man who is currently in hospital receiving treatment for facial injuries.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A passenger, who was returning to Sheffield after visiting family in Nottingham, described the scenes.

He did not see the fight as he was sitting in another carriage but reportedly witnessed a victim being escorted off the train in a wheelchair with their head bandaged.

The 52-year-old said: "We were just sitting and eventually they said 'there's been a fight with some facial injuries and we're waiting for the police'.

"Two police vans came, the ambulance came. We were there for over an hour."

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.18pm last night (Saturday, December 17) following reports of an altercation on board the train.

"It was an altercation that happened between a large group of people. We're still trying to figure out how many people were involved.

"The train was stopped at Ilkeston. Two people received injuries. One man is in hospital being treated for facial injuries. One man has been released.

"One person - a 29-year-old man - has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He's been released under investigation. Our investigation continues."