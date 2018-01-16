Sheffield bar where five men were stabbed in gang-related brawl will reportedly re-open tomorrow

A Sheffield bar, where five men were stabbed in a gang-related brawl on New Year's Eve, is reportedly due to re-open tomorrow after court orders kept it closed to the public for over a fortnight.

The Star understands Crystal will re-open with its regular 'student night' tomorrow.

The Carver Street bar has also been advertising its weekend events, posting on their Facebook page: "This weekend is looking like a big one, so call today to book your VIP experience with us before its too late."

Magistrates extended the closure notice for an additional week seven days ago. The first closure notice was served on January 1, with further extensions granted by magistrates on January 3 and January 9 this year.

But when the case was due to be heard at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon, it was confirmed that South Yorkshire Police had cancelled the application for an additional closure order.

Both South Yorkshire Police and Crystal have been contacted for comment.

Two men were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a further four were left with superficial stab or slash wounds following the violent incident at the bar on Carver Street at around 2.20am on January 1, 2018. All six men are from the Birmingham area.

Sheffield District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, confirmed earlier this month that police believe the altercation to be 'gang-related,' based on the evidence collected by detectives so far.

Describing the brawl to magistrates last week, James Kettering, representing South Yorkshire Police, said: "There's the possibility of a knife being used. It appears that glassware was also used."

South Yorkshire Police initially said that there were five victims but have now revealed that there were six men either stabbed or slashed 'as a result of an altercation believed to have taken place at the top of a flight of stairs'. Two of the men, aged 22 and 20, were left fighting for life after the attack and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

No arrests are believed to have been made in connection with the brawl.

Chf Supt Morley added: "Sheffield remains a safe city. It has traditionally and historically been viewed this way and we will maintain that. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and we will leave no stone unturned until we identify and arrest those responsible. "We have proactive and enforcement operations in place to address this issue and those individuals who carry knives."