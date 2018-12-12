A truly sparkling and busy scene in this 1960s shot of Sheffield at Christmas.

Sheffield at Christmas in years gone by - can you spot yourself in our retro picture gallery?

Christmas is coming - but it has also passed - and we're taking a look back to how Sheffield has celebrated the festive period in years gone by.

Lights switch on celebrations, festive illuminations, Father Christmas and of course, Sheffield's legendary Regdates toy shop, how many of these can your remember from your childhood - and can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The switch on has always been centred around the Peace Gardens and Barker's Pool and always attracts big crowds.

1. Peace Gardens

Christmas as a child in Sheffield meant a trip to the city's legendary Redgates toy store.

2. Redgates

The store drew children - and adults - from far and wide.

3. Redgates

The Goodwin Fountain in its festive finery in the 1960s.

4. Goodwin Fountain

