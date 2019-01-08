This is the shocking moment a group of animal rights activists from Sheffield had their van attacked by a gang of pool cue wielding ‘pro-hunt’ supporters in a pub car park.

Members of Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs filmed themselves being shouted at by a number of people brandishing pool cues who blocked them in a pub car park in Cheshire.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

And a masked man is also seen leaping onto the bonnet, punching the windscreen of the group’s van and attempting to rip off a windscreen wiper before the group manage to make their escape via the rear exit of the Wheatsheaf Inn in Onneley.

Members of the group say they were returning to Sheffield after disrupting a hunting meet when the incident happened.

SHS members say they were regrouping with other saboteurs when they were targeted by 'frustrated' supporters of the North Staffordshire Hunt on Saturday afternoon - after their protest had forced them to pack up and leave early.

Staffordshire Police said its officers were called to the scene but no arrests were made and enquiries are 'ongoing'.

Footage released by the hunt saboteurs shows several people standing in front of a van, blocking it from leaving the pub car park.

A man wearing a baseball cap appears to threaten the occupants with a pool cue, as they shout: 'Oi, you're on camera.'

A woman in a red hoodie jabs her finger at the sabs and says: 'Dirty f****** scum, you're not going nowhere.'

A man inside the van can be heard desperately calling police for help and tells the operator they are being boxed in by hunt supporters wielding pool cues.

As they back up, a masked man suddenly jumps on the bonnet and thumps the windscreen with his palm but fails to break the glass.

He tears off a windscreen wiper and throws it to the ground as the man in the cap hits out at the vehicle with his cue.

More loud thuds are heard as the driver manages to quickly manoeuvre and accelerates away through the other exit.

In a statement, Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs said: 'During a post-sab rendezvous at a local pub members of Sheffield, West Yorkshire, Liverpool and Manchester hunt sab teams were subject to an unprovoked attack by hunt thugs wielding pool cues, threatening sabs, damaging a vehicle and attempting to smash one group's windscreen.

'The individuals involved had been seen following the hunt and had behaved in a threatening manner throughout the day - a clear indication of how frustrated the North Staffordshire Hunt was at packing up early.'

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: 'Officers were called to the Wheatsheaf Inn on Bar Hill Road, Onneley, at around 3.30pm on Saturday following reports of an altercation between a large group of people on the pub car park. A vehicle was also reportedly damaged during the incident.

'No arrests have been made regarding the incident and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 434 of January 5.'

The hunt said in a statement: 'The North Staffordshire Hunt had finished their legal hunting activities for the day and their members had left the area where any incident was alleged to have taken place on Saturday, January 5.

'The hunt does not condone any form of violence, even when faced with extreme provocation, personal harassment, malicious trespass and other offences.

"However, with the constant intimidation and harassment from balaclava-clad animal rights activists to hunt supporters and landowners, it is unsurprising that ordinary members of the public might react in this way to being filmed.”