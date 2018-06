Keen gardeners got a chance to show off their produce during an open day at a community allotment.

Members of the public were welcomed into the Hope Community Allotment in High Wincobank on Saturday to enjoy a range of attractions, from a barbecue and herbal tea making to plant sales and a ‘herb walk’ around the site.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist