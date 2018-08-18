Shame of Sheffield's 22 knife attacks in 2018 that have killed five and injured 23

Following the tragic death of a 21-year-old man earlier today, there have now been five fatal and 17 reported non-fatal knife attacks in Sheffield this year.

The murders:

59-year-old Glenn Boardman's body was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday, June 26.

- August 14

Just before 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14, emergency services were called to Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe following a report from the ambulance service that the man had been injured in an alleyway just off the street.

The man is believed to have been stabbed three times in the chest. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab wound but his condition deteriorated and he sadly died earlier this morning (Saturday, August 18).

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today and formal identification over the coming days.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was fatally stabbed in Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

- June 26

59-year-old Glenn Boardman's body was found in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at 12.30am on Tuesday, June 26.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of stab wounds.

Michael Andrew Goddard, aged 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown has been charged with his murder.

15-year-old Samuel Baker was stabbed to death, after being attacked in Lowedges Road, Lowedges on May 24

- May 24

15-year-old Samuel Baker was stabbed to death, after being attacked in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with his murder.

- May 22

Dad-of-three, Jarvin Blake, 22,was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was fatally stabbed in Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wounds.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless has been charged with his murder.

- March 8

Dad-of-three, Jarvin Blake, 22, was stabbed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham were charged with Mr Blake's murder earlier this week.

Foster, Barker, Walker and Gray all appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Friday, August 17) accused of killing Mr Blake.

There have also been 17 non-fatal stabbings reported in Sheffield this year, that have left 23 people injured:

- August 17

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in Gleadless Road, Gleadless at around 4.50pm.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

- August 14

An 18-year-old man was stabbed during a brawl in Southey Green, Southey during an incident involving two groups.

After the being discharged following treatment for his ‘superficial’ stab wounds, he was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, along with two men aged 43 and 53.

- August 11

A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed at a property in Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the incident is believed to have been a 'domestic' incident.

- June 28

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed at the junction of Herries Road and Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, at around 9.25pm yesterday.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

- June 26

22-year-old man was stabbed as he walked along Herries Road, Hillsborough.

Emergency services were alerted to the attack after he ran into a nearby shop on Teynham Road and asked for bandages for his wounds.

- June 17

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to his upper body outside Player’s Lounge in Yew Lane, Ecclesfield, just after midnight on Sunday, June 17.

- June 7

Family provide police with report of 15-year-old boy being stabbed in the leg as he was walking in Parson Cross Park, Parson Cross on his way to Chaucer School.

- May 27

At around 2.20am, a 32-year-old man was stabbed in Asline Road, near to Bramall Lane.

- May 21

A 21-year-old man was stabbed close to the Premier convenience store on City Road, Norfolk Park, just before 4pm on Monday, May 21.

- May 12

A 21-year-old man suffered stab wounds during an eight man brawl in Abbeydale Road, Sharrow at around 4.25pm

- April 18

At around 2am a male got into a taxi with stab wound on Mason Lathe Wound, Shiregreen, but ran off when he was taken to a police station.

The male was later traced to Northern General Hospital, but refused to cooperate with officers.

- April 17

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in Batemoor Close, Batemoor at around 12.25pm.

- April 11

Police officers were called to Sheffield Railway Station to reports that a man had been stabbed in the leg.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

- April 4

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in Plowright Way, Gleadless Valley at around 8.30pm. A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack.

- March 18

In the early hours of the morning, a 15-year-old boy stabbed a woman walking in Gibbons Drive, Norton five times.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to five years in prison on August 10, after a jury found him guilty of wounding with intent.

- January 12

An MMA fighter, who did not want to be named, was reportedly stabbed in the leg by a member of a gang who tried to rob him as he walked down Spa Lane in Woodhouse

- January 1

Six men were stabbed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Sheffield.

A gang of men struck at Crystal on Carver Street, and left two of their fighting for their lives life after the attack.