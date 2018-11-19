Seven top tips to help you save money this Christmas

Cash conscious Brits have been given advice on how to slash their spending in the run up to this year’s costly Christmas period.

How can you save money this Christmas?

The money saving team at Promotionalcodes.org.uk have conducted research to find the most effective penny-pinching techniques to get through the festivities on a budget.

The new research follows recent reports that the cost of Christmas this year could be higher than ever.

Recent figures from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) found the cost of Christmas dinner alone would be on average 24% higher than last year due to the increased costs of farm crops due to cold weather.

Consumer goods such as gadgets and technology are also up in price on last year, according to reports, pushing up the cost of family Christmas further still.

But with some careful planning and an eye of a bargain families can enjoy a fun filled Christmas without having to take out a second mortgage.

Darren Williams of Promotionalcodes.org.uk said: “There’s a lot of pressure on families to celebrate the perfect Christmas and this year the bill could be higher than ever.

“The good news is Christmas doesn’t have to cost an arm and leg, it can be done on a budget without having to forgo any of the trimmings.

“After putting our findings together, we believe anyone who follows this advice will be able to see cutbacks in their costs.”

Here are the seven money saving hacks:

1.Don’t always shop the brand

Choose your bird wisely. Getting your turkey from a discount retailer can significantly reduce the cost of Christmas dinner. The best deals are often found online and in the weeks leading up to Christmas. So if you’re happy to freeze your turkey plan head.

2.Shop around for Christmas tree offers

Putting up your tree normally symbolises an official countdown to Christmas in many households. But families don’t need to spend a fortune on this Christmas centre piece. There are some great deals to be had on both real and artificial trees.

3.Cyber Monday not Black Friday

Once you have your tree, the next step is getting the presents to put under it. Skip the queues and chaos of Black Friday for a more relaxed cost cutting experience of Cyber Monday. Get discounts across all types of products online and remember to keep up-to-date on social media to find the best deals.

4.Earn cashback

Keep an eye-out for credit card promotions from banks with deals on offer such as a five percent refund on all purchases made for the first three months when you switch. But beware of punishing interest rates when the introductory period ends.

5.Voucher Codes

A classic saving technique – One of the best ways to save money this Christmas will be the discounts you can find on websites such as Promotionalcodes.org.uk Ideal for cutting back your spending on all types of Christmas gifts.

6.Re-gift unwanted presents

A cheeky idea but one that could result in big savings. Make the most of your unwanted presents by re-wrapping them and gifting them to someone else. Just remember not to send it back to the person who gave it you.

7.Make a list

Always remember to check it twice – cutting costs is made much easier when you have pre-planned what you actually need and what you don’t. With so many offers and deals available, it can be easy to spend more even though you are buying for less. Sticking to a plan will cut down those unnecessary purchases and save you plenty during the festive season.

