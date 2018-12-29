Security blocks sited at scene of Sheffield shop ram raid  

New security barriers have been installed after a ram raid on a shop sparked concern for the safety of shoppers.

A stolen Kia Picanto was driven drove down The Moor in Sheffield and smashed into the front of JD Sports on Monday, December 17, at 3.45am.

The damaged shop frontage.

The raiders made of with items of clothing.

Following the incident a number of shoppers called for extra security measures to be introduced, such as bollards similar to those protecting visitors at the nearby Christmas markets in the city centre that could be used to stop vehicles from travelling down the pedestrianised areas of The Moor.

The concrete blocks.

Concrete blocks have now been installed in front of the shop windows which were smashed in the ram raid.

Shortly after the incident, councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for communities and safer neighbourhoods at the council, pledged to look into security measures.

He said: “Sheffield City Council, the owners of The Moor and JD Sports are working together to explore options to prevent this happening again.

“This was a criminal act, and we are doing all it can to support JD Sports and the South Yorkshire Police investigation into the incident. We would encourage anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with police.”

The store has since been re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.