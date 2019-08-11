Search to find missing man last seen on night out in Doncaster

A search has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen on a night out in Doncaster.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 09:28
Have you seen Thomas Boyce?

34-year-old Thomas Boyce was last seen near to a hotel in Doncaster town centre at around 11.30pm on Friday, August 9.

He has not been heard from since.

Thomas, who is from the Northamptonshire area, is described as being a around 5ft11in with a slim, muscular build.

He has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing the clothes on the CCTV image used in this story - a grey shirt blue shorts and grey trainers.

Anyone who has seen Thomas is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 742 of 10 August 2019.

