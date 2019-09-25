Scunthorpe and District Pony Club: Autumn hunter trial full results
The Scunthorpe and District Pony Club (SDPC) recently held their autumn hunter trial at Bagmoor on the estate of Normanby Hall, North Lincolnshire.
The hunter trial is a popular event where riders can compete their horses and ponies on a tough cross country course.
The event is open to members and the public and is held twice a year in the spring and autumn attracting competitors from across the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region.
“This year we had a fantastic amount of riders supporting the event. There were a couple of hold ups on the day due to the paramedics having to attend competitors, but overall it was a huge success. It is important to remember that safety on the course is paramount,” Helen Ritchie, Assistant DC from the club said.
Free Press equestrian columnist, Anita Marsh, will be covering the event in detail in her column In The Saddle following her daughter competing there for the first time.
If you would like to see more events from the local Pony Club please check out the Scunthorpe and District Pony Club website at or their Facebook page.
FULL RESULTS
Results of Autumn Hunter Held at Bagmoor Lane Scunthorpe on September 15
Class 1 – 45cm Pairs
1st Harry James on Jimmy
Zara James on Skyfall
2nd Megan Rowland on Belinda Highest Placed Scunthorpe Members
Mia Ritchie on Gladrags
3rd Robyn Lee on Frankie
William Robinson on Peanut Butter
4th Annabelle Greenwood on Leonie - Scunthorpe Member
Holly Middleton on Peter – Scunthorpe member
5th Ebony Bell on Mulan - Scunthorpe Member
Maddison Wigham on Rosie – Scunthorpe Member
6th Megan Askham on Lady Scunthorpe member
Jessica Moorhouse on Tilly
Class 2 45cm Individual
1st Rebecca Bradley on Without Licence
2nd Megan Shone on Golden Alley
3rd William Robinson on Peanut
4th Megan Askham on Lady Highest Placed Scunthorpe member
5th Robyn Lee on Frankie
6th Annabelle Greenwood on Leonie – Scunthorpe Member
Class 3 60cm Pairs
1st Katy Goring on Topsy Tim
Emily Buckel on Pink Floyd
2nd Lily Rose Pearson on Easy Boy
Krista McKenzie on Jimmy
3rd Aaliyah Bowers Carter on Toby - Highest Placed Scunthorpe Members.
Sophia Serri on Ollie
4th Lily Rose Pearson on Spot the Spot
Grace McLaughlin on Dunham More
5th Kate Smith on Finn
Gina Hill on Logan
6th Leigh Hatton on Harley
Rebecca Rowal on Spirit
Class 4 60cm Individual - Rosettes sponsored by Columbines unisex Hair Salon Scotter
1st
Sarah Creaser on Stilton
2nd Emily Buckel on Celton Primo
3rd Maisie Farnham on Black Magic
4th Polly Coles on Jeff
5th Claire Coy on Buddy
6th Lily Ella Pesterfield on Spot the Spot
Highest place Scunthorpe member was Aaliyah Bowers Carter
Class 5 70cm Pairs – H. Simpson & Sons Ashby
1st Honey Nash on Firecracker
Katy Goring on Topsy Timothy
2nd Emily Lock on Amy Lock
3rd Anna Kyrnyckyj on Morse – Highest placed scunthorpe member
Ellie Burgin on Duke – Highest Scunthorpe member
4th Kelly Winter and Stevie
Kerry Walsh on Gladys
5th Sarah McDonald on Bob
Elsa McCormick on Katie
6th Maddison Davidson on Barney
Isobel Zuurbier on Troy
Class 6 70cm individual – Tony Arber Butchers Scotter
Elandlodge .com national hunter trial qualifier for 70cm at Eland Lodge
1st Clare Coy on Buddy -Qualified
2nd Maddison Davidison on Barney - Qualified
3rd Aaliyah Bowers Carter on Toby Highest Placed Scunthorpe member - Qualified
4th Halle Nutt on Woody – Scunthorpe Member
5th Isobel Zuurbier on Troy
6th Laura Marsay on Backhouse Charmain
Class 7 80cm Individual
Elandlodge .com national hunter trial qualifier for 80cm at Eland Lodge
1st Kerry Churchman on Dennis – Qualified
2nd Judith Whitley on Whigsborough Prince – Qualified
3rd Wiktoria Lasota on Mombeg Affair- Highest Placed Scunthorpe Member – Qualified
4th Sharon Duncan on Tye
5th Tim Hersy on Ricky of Leckaun
6th Imogen Strawson on Greaghnacross Blue Magic
Class 8 Open Pairs
Elandlodge .com national hunter trial qualifier for 80cm at Eland Lodge
1st Dawn Lock
Adele Turner
2nd Tim Hersey on Ricky of Leckaun
Sarah Broad
3rd Kelly Winter on Stevie
Kerry Walsh on Gladys
Class 9 90cm Individual – David Neve Photography
Elandlodge .com national hunter trial qualifier for 90cm at Eland Lodge
1st Linsey Hewitt on
2nd Kerry Churchman on Dennis
3rd Wiktoria Losota on Momberg Affair - Highest Placed Scunthorpe Member
4th Grace Foster on
5th Sarah McDonald on Bob
6th Gabby Salvador on
Class 10 Open
Elandlodge .com national hunter trial qualifier for 100cm at Eland Lodge
1st Tabitha Barron on -
2nd Katy Havercroft on