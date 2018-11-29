Santa is on his way to wish Mexborough a Merry Christmas

A host of festive fun is on its way as Mexborough officially launches its countdown to Christmas today (Thursday, November 29).

Between 4pm and 7pm Santa will be in his grotto in York Square giving out free presents to the children.

Santa is on his way

There will also be a mini market, rides and stalls and free festive face painting. You can also meet Santa’s reindeer!

The official Christmas lights switch on takes place on Saturday, December 8, at 4.30pm by local singing superstar Janine Dyer, famous for her appearance on TV’s The Voice.

Other attractions will include a market, singing, raffle, fun fair, and circus skills.

Councillor Sean Gibbons, chairman of Mexborough Events Committee inclusive (MECi) said: "Volunteers and partners have been working hard behind the scenes to bring some real festive sparkle to Mexborough this year.

“This year we are bringing real reindeers to Mexborough so that families can enjoy seeing them alongside Santa and his grotto.

“I would like everyone for pulling together across the town with local businesses, community partners and Doncaster MBC officers all coming together as we look forward to the 'Countdown to Christmas' in Mexborough.

“Huge thanks to local businesses Constant Security, Stelrad and WRS for sponsoring the town's Christmas tree and financially supporting the planned festive activities.”

