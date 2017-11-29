Rotherham United players are Bluebell Wood’s latest signings for Christmas jumper day

Rotherham United players are among the latest signings to Bluebell Wood’s Christmas Jumper Day 2017.

South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice’s bid for the Millers to do their bit in a festive knit was met with a resounding yes, with players Richard O’Donnell, Joe Mattock and Richard Wood just three of those set to star in seasonal sweaters on Friday 8 December.

Sports teams, schools, businesses and community groups, including Rotherham United’s Community Sports Trust, will be taking part in Bluebell Wood’s Christmas Jumper Day to raise as much as possible for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire and beyond.

Everyone who wears a silly seasonal sweater on 8 December, or another day of their choice before Christmas, is asked to donate a minimum of £1 to Bluebell Wood, which supports 250 families each year at its North Anston hospice and in family homes.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell said: “Because Bluebell Wood is there for families 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, the least we can do is put on a Christmas jumper for one day. We’re really pleased to do our bit for such a worthwhile cause. Anyone who hasn’t already signed up to take part should get on board. It’s a bit of festive fun that will make a real difference to families facing the hardest of times.”

Anna Gott, Community Fundraiser for Bluebell Wood in the Rotherham area, said: “We are so grateful to Rotherham United and the Community Support Trust for backing our Christmas Jumper Day. Everyone taking part will help Bluebell Wood do even more for families who may be facing their last Christmas together.

“It doesn’t matter whether you go solo or do it as a team, your knitwear and donations will help us care for children and families just when they need us most.”

On Christmas Jumper Day, Bluebell Wood is asking sweater wearers to take a picture, post it on social media and tag Bluebell Wood at @bluebellwoodch, with the hashtag #ChristmasJumperDay.

To keep up to date with Christmas Jumper Day news visit the Bluebell Wood Facebook Event page at . https://www.facebook.com/events/1818826561480524/?active_tab=discussion

People can also download their Christmas Jumper Day pack at http://www.bluebellwood.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/ChristmasJumperDayPack2017.zip

For more ideas to help Bluebell Wood support 250 families both at its North Anston hospice and in family homes each year visit www.bluebellwood.org