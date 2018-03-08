Rotherham’s third Charlton brother looking to emulate Sir Bobby and Jack

Footballing grandad Tommy Charlton is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his World-Cup-winning brothers, Sir Bobby and Jack, by playing for England.

The Rotherham-based 71-year-old, who plays walking football for the Mature Millers, is taking part in trials in Burnley this weekend in the hope of making the national team.

Fifty-one years ago, his older siblings lifted the World Cup by helping their country beat West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley.

Tommy, a grandfather of six who was forced to retire from local football when he was 24 because of injury, said: “I am very excited about the trials and showing management some of my skills.

“Hopefully I will perform well but it is going to be very difficult to make it into the squad as there are so many experienced walking footballers plying their trade at the moment.

“I love playing the game and often get asked if I’m mad by Bobby, Jack and my family. But I’ve built great relationships thanks to walking football and hope to break into the England team.”

Between them, Manchester United legend Sir Bobby, aged 80, and former Leeds great Jack, 82, won 141 international caps.

Tommy is heading to Burnley FC’s Turf Moor ground on Saturday looking to impress the over-60s selectors

“I love scoring goals,” the former miner said. “I’m not the best player in the world, but I do it for fun.”

Among the other players hoping to catch the eye is former Liverpool left-back Alan Kennedy, now 63, who won five First Division titles and two European Cups with the Reds between 1978 and 1984.