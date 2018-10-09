Rock on! Doncaster care home spreads kindness in the community

Residents and staff at RMBI Home Harry Priestley House in Thorne, Doncaster, have been busy spreading a little happiness by painting kindness rocks for their local community.

The colourful rocks are displayed outside the Home, which provides residential care for adults with learning disabilities. Residents have also hidden some around the local town for children to find.

Alongside the rocks is an invitation for visitors and passers-by to take a rock for themselves and replace it with another plain rock next time they are passing, which residents then paint. The Home’s take on the national rock craze has proven to be extremely popular, more so than the Home could have imagined.

Home Manager, Anne Stobart, said: “It has been so popular, with all kinds of people of all ages enjoying the rocks. It really feels like the kindness comes full circle with everybody benefitting.

“Last week we had a little girl who had a particularly bad day at school. She heard about our little rocks and came along and took one which read ‘Never let anyone dull your sparkle’. It really made her smile! The next morning on her way to school she brought some more rocks which our residents are now busy painting.”

Harry Priestley House is run by RMBI Care Co. which is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.