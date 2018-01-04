REVEALED: Where did Doncaster Rovers finish in league table of all 92 clubs in 2017?

The results are in - and here's your chance to check out where Doncaster Rovers finished in an incredible 92-team table based on league fixtures from the year just gone.

And it is good news for Rovers fans as Darren Ferguson's side were named the 30th best team among all Football League clubs in England last year.

Clubs were ranked on their results for the 2017 calendar year - with Rovers' promotion from League Two last season helping them to 30th place with an average of 1.50 points per game.

Locally, Sheffield United were the highest ranked team, their League One title joy and successful start to the Championship season seeing them clock up an average of 1.94 points per game over the last 12 months to land fifth spot behind Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Sheffield Wednesday claimed 32nd spot with 1.49 points per game across the 2017 calendar year, boosted by their run to the play-offs last season but hampered by a poor start this term.

Rotherham's disastrous season in the Championship saw them claim 79th spot with just 1.04 points per game, but it it was even worse for our other local clubs with struggling Barnsley placed 85th on 0.98 and Chesterfield just avoiding bottom spot in 91st with 0.79 points.

Not surprisingly, all-conquering Manchester City topped the table, prepared by Experimental 3-6-1, with a staggering 2.45 points per game.

Sunderland were officially the worst team of 2017 with a low 0.73 points per game