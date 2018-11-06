Revealed: This is when the Coca Cola Truck is coming to Doncaster this year

Holidays are coming...and the dates for the return of the world famous Coca Cola truck’s return to Doncaster can now be revealed.

The lorry, which for many signals the start of Christmas, will roll back into town on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December.

The Coca Cola Truck is set to roll into Lakeside this Decemeber

And thousands of people of all ages are expected to flock to Lakeside Village as the illuminated lorry comes to town as part of a massive UK wide tour.

The truck visited the centre last year and has also visited Doncaster Market on a previous UK tour.

A Coca-Cola spokesman said: “Holidays are coming!

“The iconic Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back for 2018, spreading holiday magic across UK. The countdown to Christmas has now officially started!

“We’re giddy with holiday joy and thrilled to announce the return of the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.”

Now in its eighth year, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour has travelled more than 737,000 miles.

In that time, thousands of Christmas fans have basked in its 8,772 twinkling fairy lights and enjoyed the magical ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, which marks the official start of Christmas for many people.

The 2018 tour will kick off in Glasgow on the 9 November and visit 24 locations nationwide, before making its final stop in London on 16 December.

Visit the truck in a glittering winter wonderland setting and enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste.

Visitors are urged to put their empty can in one of Coca Cola’s recycling bins to help the firm with its global World Without Waste pledge – to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by the year 2030.

Here's the full list of tour dates (local dates highlighted in bold)

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November: Silverburn Centre, Glasgow (G53 6AG)

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 November: Princesshay, Exeter (EX1 1QA)

Sunday 11 November: Tesco Extra, Rutherglen (G73 1NY)

Tuesday 13 November: ASDA, Taunton (TA1 2AN)

Wednesday 14 November: Tesco, Newcastle Upon Tyne (NE3 2FP)

Thursday 15 and Friday 16 November: Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth (NE61 1NS)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Queen Street City Centre, Cardiff (CF10 2HQ)

Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November: Fox Valley, Sheffield (S36 2AB)

Wednesday 21 November: Tesco, Swansea (SA7 9RD)

Wednesday 21 November: Asda Pudsey, Leeds (LS28 6AR)

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough (DN21 2NA)

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November: The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Bristol (BS34 5DG)

Wednesday 28 November: ASDA Eastlands, Manchester (M11 4BD)

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Doncaster (DN4 5PJ)

Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December: Pier Approach, Bournemouth (BH2 5AA)

Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 December: Serpentine Green, Peterborough (PE7 8BE)

Thursday 6 and Friday 7 December: Victoria Retail Park, Nottingham (NG4 2PE)

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 December: Jingle Bell Ball, London (SE10 0DX)

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Queensferry (CH5 1TP)

Tuesday 11 December: ASDA, Watford (WD24 7RT)

Wednesday 12 December: Tesco, Borehamwood (WD6 1JG)

Thursday 13 December: Tesco, Sutton Coldfield (B73 6RB)

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: East Side Green, Birmingham (B5 5JY)

Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December: Valley Retail & Leisure Park, Croydon (CR0 4YJ)