Revealed: The 10 biggest sex secrets Doncaster men and women keep from each other

Women's biggest secret is revealing the real number of men they have slept with while the men's biggest secret is fantasising about having sex with other women, according to the study.

Only one in six women (16%) disclose the true figure to their partner, while the rest (84%) either skirt around the issue or reduce the real number.

Men's most popular secret is to fantasise about having sex with another woman, particularly a previous partner.

How many sex secrets do you keep from your partner?

Nine out of ten men (91%) said they regularly reminisce fondly about previous sexual encounters and half do this (53%) even when they are having sex with their current partner.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com the leading dating site for married people.

The second most popular female sex secret was flirting with a work colleague or friend - 74% of women have done this and kept it a secret from their partner.

In third place was faking an orgasm - two thirds of women (67%) have kept this a secret and a third (32%) do this on a regular basis with a long-term partner.

In fourth place was actually cheating on their partner - 53% of women have kept an act of infidelity secret. This could be kissing, something more intimate or full sex.

Fifth place was fantasising about sex with another man or previous partner - 51% of women do this.

The second most popular male sex secret was also flirting with a work colleague or friend - 83% of men have done this.

In third place was using porn - 74% of men keep this secret from their partners.

Fourth place for men was an act of infidelity. Almost two-thirds of men (62%) have done this - far higher than the female figure.

Men's fifth biggest secret was monitoring the behaviour of their previous partners on social media - more than half of men (58%) do this.

lllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said: "We all have sex secrets that we would rather our partner does not discover.

"What is fascinating is that cheating features heavily in the top ten of both sexes.

"This may not be a full blown affair but almost of all of us enjoy attention from members of the opposite sex, whether this is banter at work or a snog at the office do.

"That banter tends to only turn into sex if there are problems at home, particularly in the bedroom."

Women's 10 biggest sex secrets they keep from their partner

1 Hiding the real number of men they have slept with (84% do this)

2 Flirting with a work colleague or friend (74%)

3 Faking an orgasm (67%)

4 Cheating on a partner (53%)

5 Fantasising about sex with another man or previous partner (51%)

6 Masturbating (48%)

7 Monitoring a previous partner on social media (47%)

8 Using porn (37%)

9 Saying I love you when you don't mean it (32%)

10 My friends don't really like him (31%)

Men's 10 biggest sex secrets they keep from their partner

1 Fantasising about sex with another woman or previous partner (91%)

2 Flirting with a work colleague or friend (83%)

3 Using porn (74%)

4 Cheating on a partner (62%)

5 Monitoring a previous partner on social media (58%)

6 Masturbating (57%)

7 My friends don't really like her (36%)

8 Saying I love you when you don't mean it (34%)

9 A sexual encounter with another man (22%)