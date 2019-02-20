Sheffield’s favourite takeaways have been revealed – and the results make for surprising reading.

The new report from Just Eat has unveiled the takeaway eating habits of Sheffield and the data shows that the kebab is king when it comes to ordering in.

Kebabs are Sheffield's favourite takeaway

READ MORE: The takeways with the worst food hygiene ratings in Sheffield

Italian was named as the UK’s favourite cuisine but in Sheffield, takeaway lovers go kebab crazy while Just Eat has also seen a rise in orders of Mexican and breakfast dishes in the city.

Data released by Just Eat revealed local residents order more kebabs than any other dish.

READ MORE: Food hygiene ratings for every restaurant and cafe on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road

The study found that one out of every five orders in Sheffield is for the Middle Eastern seasoned meat and salad dish.

The top 10 takeaway dishes people of Sheffield order on Just Eat are:

1 Kebabs

2 Margherita pizza

3 Cheeseburger

4 Sweet and sour chicken

5 Chicken korma

6 Chow mein

7 Chicken tikka masala

8 Chinese chicken

9 Chicken curry

10 Pepperoni pizza

The news follows the launch of an interactive map by Just Eat that shows how takeaway habits across the Yorkshire region compare to the rest of the UK: https://www.just-eat.co.uk/campaigns/top-popular-dishes/.

Just Eat also found that orders for Mexican (+186%) and breakfast (+73%) dishes in Sheffield were on the increase last year, helping them become two of the fastest growing dishes on Just Eat in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Sheffield’s best restaurants according to Trip Advisor

Graham Corfield UK MD of Just Eat said: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

“Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1,500% across the UK.

“We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food. With 29,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we’re pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”