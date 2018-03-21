REVEALED: How many people in Doncaster are currently having an affair?

Doncaster has been named as one of the top 150 most adulterous towns in the UK.

The Infidelity Index, released yesterday, lists the UK's most adulterous towns and cities in the UK.

It is compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, by mapping the postal data of people who have signed up to the website to find romance outside of their current marriage.

And Doncaster came in at number 132 out of 150 towns, with 477 people currently having an affair, up from 439 last year.

The stats show that 0.43% per cent of the town's population are currently having an affair.

The most adulterous town in the country is Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, while the most faithful town is Wigan in Greater Manchester.

