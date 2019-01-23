Residents’ joy over Sheffield flypast to honour lives lost in bomber plane crash 

Star readers have welcomed news that a flypast will roar over the skies of Sheffield to mark 75 years since an American bomber crashed into a city park.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

The Mi Amigo crew.

Pensioner Tony Foulds, who was one of a group of school children to witness the tragedy and has been diligently tending to a memorial for decades, urged military chiefs to organise a military flypast to commemorate the 75th anniversary on February 22.

His wish was granted on Tuesday when the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force confirmed the flypast will take place.

Star readers have now taken to Facebook to congratulate Mr Foulds and express their delight at the flypast.

Gerry Pearson said: “What an amazing story, and some good news for a change. I am so pleased Tony has got his wish. It is going to be one amazing day.”

The wreckage of the Mi Amigo.

Carol Brown described it as “fantastic news” and added: “well done Tony Foulds.”

The news of the flypast was relayed to Mr Foulds during an appearance on BBC Breakfast in which the US Ambassador Woody Johnson also revealed President Trump could soon be making a state visit to the UK.

Mr Foulds, of Lowedges, said President Trump is welcome to attend the flypast and added: “They can stay at my house.”

The Mi Amigo aircraft was left badly damaged after returning from an intended bombing raid over Europe. The story goes that the crew was attempting to make an emergency landing on the field in the park.

But after witnessing a young Mr Foulds and his friends on the grass the aircraft instead diverted and crashed into trees nearby, killing all the crew.

The 82-year-old told how he feels guilt over the crash, which has prompted him to always ensure the memorial is maintained.