The Beast from the East may have left the entire city covered in snow and led to cancellations and closures, but residents in one Sheffield suburb have taken it on with their community spirit.

These community-spirited residents in Parkgate Close in Mosborough took their shovels to the snow, to make the path through their estate safe for everyone to use.

Picture: Lindsey Catchpole

Star reader, Lindsey Catchpole, said some of the estate's elderly residents also pitched in.

