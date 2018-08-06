Resident suffers smoke inhalation in Doncaster house fire

A resident needed treatment for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside a Doncaster home.

The blaze was started accidentally when a deep fat fryer ignited in the kitchen of a property in Warren Road, Conisbrough.

A fire service spokeswoman said one person inside was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

Crews from Dearne Valley and Rotherham Central fire stations were called to the scene on Saturday at 12.20pm and spent about 90 minutes tackling the blaze.