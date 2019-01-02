Reports of stabbing in Doncaster suburb 

Police are reportedly dealing with a stabbing in a Doncaster suburb this evening.

Residents claim officers have sealed off part of Heatherwood Close, Intake, close to the site of the former Benbow pub.

Site of the former Benbow pub in Intake. Picture: Google

Officers have been at the scene since about 7pm.

People who live in the area have said it is believed to be a stabbing but this has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

We have contacted the force for comment and will provide updates as and when we get them.