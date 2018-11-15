Relaunch of Sheffield Odeon cinema to create 50 new jobs 

The relaunch of the Odeon cinema in Sheffield will create 50 new jobs, it was revealed today. .

The complex on Arundel Gate was shut down in the summer to undergo an extensive revamp to be transformed into an upgraded Odeon Luxe.

Odeon in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Meadowhall stabbing: Everything we know so far

Cinema bosses gave The Star a behind-the-scenes tour of the complex today ahead of the official reopening in mid December.

They revealed the revamp has resulted in the creation of 50 new jobs.

General manager Peter Cunningham said: “We’re thrilled to announce the re-launch of ODEON Sheffield as a fully reclining ODEON Luxe cinema.

This is how Sheffield's new Odeon Luxe will look when it is completed.

READ MORE: Brothers charged over Sheffield horror crash that killed four appear at court

“With the refurbishment work well underway, we’ve been eager to share more details about the exciting changes and can’t wait to reveal the full transformation to our guests, so they can relax, recline and enjoy this luxurious new cinema with us.”

The cinema capacity has reduced in size from about 850 to 500 to allow for more space between seats.

Moviegoers will also be able to benefit from recliners and individual retractable tables at their seat.

Inside the new cinema under refurbishment.

Cinema bosses said a standard adult ticket will go up from £5.50 to £7 to reflect the enhanced experience.

READ MORE: Sheffield crash: Two women and girl, aged three, remain in hospital after fatal collision

The cinema will also offer film fans the latest in-screen technology with Dolby 7.1 surround sound, as well as a range of new food and drink options from the new Oscar’s Bar.

The foyer and retail area has also undergo a complete refurbishment.

The cinema is undergoing a revamp.