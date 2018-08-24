Readers rally to help Doncaster youth project after thieves strike

Caring Free Press readers have rallied to help a Doncaster youth project after it was hit by burglars.

The Paradigm Impact Project was hit by thieves just a few weeks after it launched at the Agape Life Chapel, a Christian gospel church based on the premises of the Civic Quarter car park in the town centre.

Pictured is Kingsley Avagah of the Paradign Impact Network, who have had musical instruments stolen from there church in College Road, Doncaster........Pic Steve Ellis

The raiders took taken three guitars, a mixing desk, 12 microphones and a lap top used as a projector. The equipment was for youngsters to use as part of the project, which seeks to provide activities for young people and help their self confidence through performing arts.

But today, Pastor Kingsley Avagah, who officially launched the Paradigm Impact Project in June, revealed that the group had received support and donations from readers since we reported the break-in.

Two readers have donated instruments to the project, while another had donated £500 which it will use to improve security and reduce the chances of any more break-ins.

Mr Avagah said: "We have had a donation of a lead guitar and a bass guitar since the story went into the Free Press, from people who were aware of our project.

"They have already been used by the youngsters who take part in the project.

"What happened to us with the break-in was terrible, but it has been great that people have supported us in the way that they have since it happened.

"I've been moved by the support we have received, and I'm really grateful.

"The readers have been a great help and it is down the Free Press sharing what happened."

And the project has also received offers of support from people who have expressed an interest in teaching some of the youngsters how to play the instruments.

The break-in at the site happened on July 17. and anyone with information on the raid can contact police by phoning 101 quoting incident 531 of 17 July 2018.

Anyone who can help can call Kingsley on 07449 318572 or email him on richardavagah@live.nl.