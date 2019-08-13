You could get two new Paddington Bear 50p coins in your change soon - here’s what they look like

Those who love to collect coins will be excited to learn that there are now two new Paddington Bear coins out there (Photo: Royal Mint)

Those who love to collect coins will be excited to learn that there are now two new Paddington Bear coins out there.

The 50p coins, featuring the much-loved children’s character, have gone into the tills at the Royal Mint Experience near Cardiff, and will be launched nationwide in the upcoming weeks.

What do the coins look like?

One coin features the iconic bear wearing his famous duffle coat and hat as he stands outside the Tower of London.

The other shows Paddington Bear tipping his hat as he stands in front of St Paul's Cathedral.

How can I get one of these coins?

Although you may be lucky enough to find one of these coins in your change over the next few months, an unlimited number will be sold for £10 in brilliant uncirculated condition.

Brilliant uncirculated coins are of a higher standard than circulating coins, and the machines used to strike these coins are both polished and finished by hand.

There will also be 25,000 silver proof editions available for £65, and 600 gold proof editions for £850.

Silver proof coins are the only ones in colour, showing Paddington’s famous duffle coat in its bright blue colour - and not to forget his iconic red hat.

Other Paddington Bear coins

Last year also saw two new Paddington 50p coins going into circulation, one featuring Paddington waving a flag outside Buckingham Palace and the other showing the bear sitting on a suitcase at Paddington train station.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at The Royal Mint said, “Following the huge popularity of the coins featuring the much-loved bear last year, we thought it was only right that Paddington continued his adventures around London on UK coinage.

"Paddington Bear is a massive part of British popular culture and is a favourite amongst fans of all ages, who we’re sure will be looking out for him in their change, the first of which will go into tills in The Royal Mint Experience.”

For more information or to buy a coin, visit: royalmint.com/our-coins/events/paddington/