You could be fined or even jailed for VAPING in these holiday destinations this summer
Holidaymakers are being warned they face a 10 year prison sentence or a hefty fine if caught vaping whilst on holiday this summer.
Vaping has become hugely popular in recent years with an estimated 2.8 million Brits now using electronic cigarettes, or vaporizers – worldwide there are around one billion users.
Despite its soaring popularity for smokers trying to quit tobacco cigarettes, vaping still falls foul of the law in many popular countries, including those popular with backpackers and Brits such as Thailand, Australia and Vietnam.
Whilst some tourists face a large fine if caught with a vaporiser, the Foreign Office has warned that being caught with a vaporiser in Thailand could result in a 10 year prison sentence.
James Dunworth, chairman of the online retailer E-Cigarette Direct, said in a blog post:
"I’ll be visiting Thailand later this month, but I won’t be taking my vape. A number of people have had problems vaping in Thailand, and some people have reported having to pay fines/bribes.
"Other people have had spent time in prisons, and at least one vaper is stuck in Thailand pending a court case. With a potential penalty of ten years in prison, it’s just not worth the risk."
Although some countries have completely banned the use and sale of vaping, the liquid and the device, the law is less clear in others and can vary by state or region, so travellers are urged to check before they travel.
Here is a list of countries where vaping is banned and where travellers should double check the laws before travelling
Argentina
Brazil
Thailand
Singapore
Vietnam
Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Venezuela
Uganda
Seychelles
Countries where vaping is restricted
Turkey
It is legal to vape, however, the sale of the vaping device and liquid is banned.
Australia
Although vaping is not banned in Oz, the sale of e-liquids with nicotine is.
Mexico
Vaping is legal, however, selling, trading and producing any vaping products is illegal.
Norway
The sale of nicotine-containing products is illegal.
Japan
E-liquids that contain nicotine are banned.
Hong Kong
E-liquids that contain nicotine are banned.
Egypt
Vaping in public is illegal.
South Africa
E-liquids that contain nicotine are banned.
Countries where vaping regulations may be subject to change
India
Philippines
Taiwan
Countries where vaping restrictions are unclear
Columbia
Peru
Morocco
Tunisia
Cuba