You can now use your Nectar points to buy or rent movies and box sets in the Sky Store - even without a subscription

Nectar card holders can now swap their loyalty points for Sky Store vouchers (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are a dedicated collector of Nectar points, you can now put them to use in the Sky Store to buy or rent movies and box sets.

Nectar card holders are able to swap their loyalty points for Sky Store vouchers - even if they don't pay for a Sky TV subscription.

Sky Store vouchers

Shoppers can collect Nectar loyalty points by spending money at stores that have signed up to the scheme, such as Sainsbury's, Argos and eBay.

Points can be collected by making purchases through the Nectar app or website, as well as scanning your Nectar card at the checkout of any participating retailers.

Customers are now able to swap points they have collected for Sky Store vouchers, which can be used to buy or rent films and programmes. There are a variety of vouchers available in exchange for the points, ranging from £5.99 to £15.99.

1,000 Nectar points will land you a 5.99 to spend in the Sky Store (Photo: Shutterstock)

How many points do I need?

Customers will need to collect a specific amount of points before they are able to purchase a voucher to be spent on the streaming site.

The minimum value is 1,000 points, which will land you a £5.99 Sky Store voucher.

One Nectar point is collected for every £1 spent, so it will take a while to build up enough to buy one of the pricier films or programmes available.

With your points, you can redeem the following vouchers:

£5.99 for 1,000 points£7.99 for 1,400 points£9.99 for 1,750 points£11.99 for 2,100 points£13.99 for 2,450 points£15.99 for 2,800 points

Prices vary depending on what you want to download, how long you want to keep it for and the quality of the download.

HD versions of some films are available to keep for £13.99, or to rent in standard definition for £3.49, for example.

Some older releases, such as season one of Downton Abbey, are available to buy for just £4.99, but the latest releases will typically cost around £15.99.

How do I redeem the vouchers?

Shoppers can swap their loyalty points for Sky Store vouchers via the Nectar website or app.

To redeem a voucher you must first create a Sky Store account, which can be set up for free on the Sky website or app.

Once signed in, you will need to click on the ‘redeem your voucher’ button and enter your voucher code to add the money to your account.

Your credit will then be available to spend for up to 12 months before the balance is removed from your account.

Vouchers cannot be used to make purchases on a Sky+HD box or a Sky Q box, but shoppers can instead send Buy & Keep purchases to their box.