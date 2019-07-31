You can now apply to be on the next season of Love Island - here’s how

The latest series of Love Island may only just have ended, but the next instalment of the hit TV show is already on people’s minds.

It was announced last week that 2020 would bring with it two seasons of the show - both a summer and winter edition.

Host Caroline Flack announced in the final 2019 episode last night (30 Jul) that applications are open for hopeful contestants to try and claim their place in the villa next year.

Competition for places on the show is fierce. It was reported in 2018 that more people applied to be on the 2019 season of the ITV reality show than for places at both Oxford and Cambridge University.

What are they looking for?

Show producers have said, "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the winter sun in search of love.

"Love Island will be back for 2020 and we're now on the lookout for people to take part.

"Our Islanders will spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you."

How to apply

The closing date for applications is 30 November this year.

Applicants must be over 18 years old and have a passport that is valid from 1 December 2019 to June 30 2020.