You can claim a completely free gin and tonic until August - here’s where

If you’re heading out for a drink this weekend then you’re in luck, as one pub group is offering customers a free one on them.

Pub groups Ei Publican Partnerships, Star Pubs & Bars and Punch Taverns are offering a complimentary gin and tonic or pint to anyone over 18.

How do I claim my free drink?

To claim you free drink, you’ll have to download a voucher and present it at your chosen pub.

You'll need to sign up on the mobile website via your phone or tablet in order to get the free drink and then show it to a member of staff.

Customers have to register themselves first, so you have to fill in details such as your name, date of birth and email address.

This giveaway is in aid of Great British Pubs National Pub Fortnight, which is designed to get you down to your local.

Pick up a free pint this weekend (Photo: Shutterstock)

Which drinks can I get for free?

Customers can choose from:

Foster'sStrongbowStrongbow Dark FruitJohn Smith'sKronenbourgAmstelHeinekenMaltsmiths IPAMaltsmiths lagerOld Mout

If you prefer spirits or a soft drink then you can also get a Gordon's gin and tonic, Pepsi Max or a J20.

How long is this offer valid for?

This offer is valid until Sunday 4 August. The catch is that there are only 100,000 free drinks available.

Each customer is only entitled to one free drink and the drink you choose depends on whether it's stocked or not in the pub you go to.

However, pubs that do run out of their free allocation will be removed from the postcode finder.

To find your nearest Great British Pubs chain, use the locator tool.