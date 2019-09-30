This is when torrential rain and 70mph winds are forecast this week

The UK looks set to be battered by 70mph winds and torrential downpour due to the arrival of the remains of Hurricane Lorenzo.

The storm is set to sweep across Britain on Thursday (3 Oct), meaning the bad weather that dominated the weekend will continue.

The Met Office described Lorenzo as “a real beast”. The storm strengthened to a category five as it passed over the central Atlantic ocean, making it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

Flood warnings

And the US National Hurricane Centre has reported that the storm had sustained winds of up to 160mph in the most extreme cases.

It is making its way north, and is currently centered about 1,400 miles southwest of Portugese Island chain Azores.

The UK is already in the grip of a bout of severe weather. Yellow weather warnings were in place over the weekend with flood risks being highlighted in the northwest and northwest of England and Wales.

The warnings covered cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Bangor, Swansea and Cardiff, and Devon and Cornwall were faced severe downpours and coastal gales.

And a fresh weather warning is in place today (Mon 30 Sep), covering an area that stretches from Yorkshire across the majority of Wales. Flooding and disruption to businesses and homes is predicted for the area during Monday afternoon and evening.

The flood warnings have led to events being cancelled, including the inaugural Regatta London race that was meant to take place on the River Thames on Sunday.