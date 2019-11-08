Watch the emotional moment D-Day veteran Harry Billinge sees the war memorial he's helped to fund

World War Two veteran Harry Billinge first won fans when he appeared on TV during commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings this year.

This morning the D-Day hero was back on the BBC Breakfast sofa, and he was visibly moved when hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt showed him footage of the new memorial he's helped to fund.

Harry, 94, again reiterated his view that he was "no hero" and paid tribute to his fellow soldiers who fell during the war.

When asked how it made him feel to see the construction of the memorial in France, Harry took a few moments to gather his thoughts, before answering: "Marvellous."

He added: "I did it, because I had a job to do. All these men, these wonderful men, young boys of 16."

Harry also apologised to Naga for making her upset during his last appearance on the show, and then became visibly frustrated at how D-Day has been represented by those who weren't there:

"Nobody can ever describe D-Day! I've heard a lot of what they call bulls*** and that's true."

The tireless Cornish veteran has raised £25,000 through poppy appeal sales.