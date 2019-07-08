Watch as daredevil climber scales Britain's tallest building - without a harness

Video credit: David Williams

A climber has been caught on camera scaling The Shard in London, Britain's tallest building, without a safety harness.

Heart-stopping footage shows the man climbing a significant way up the skyscraper - which, at 96 storeys, is the tallest building in the country.

Onlookers posted footage of the climber, who according to the Daily Mirror made most of the ascent without ropes or suction cups.

He was filmed at 6.30am this morning free climbing the 95-storey skyscraper, but after emergency services arrived on the scene he went inside the building to speak to officers.

Met Police say he was not arrested, but are not yet releasing his identity.

The Shard, by London Bridge Station, stands at 309.6 metres high. It is the tallest building in the European Union and the fifth-tallest building in Europe.

The Met Police tweeted: "Police were called at 5.15am on Monday, July 8, following reports of a 'free-climber' on the Shard.

"Emergency services attended and the man went inside the building where he was spoken to by officers. He was not arrested."

The Shard is the tallest building in the UK

Previous climbers who have set their sights on The Shard include YouTuber CassOnline, who climbed from the public viewing platform to the apex in 2017.

In 2013, a group of Greenpeace activists also scaled the building to protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.