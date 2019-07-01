‘UK’s answer to the Kardashians’ wanted for new TV show - here’s how to apply

Do you think your family could be scooping up entertainment awards? (Photo: Getty Images)

Do you think your family is made for reality TV? Are you the British equivalent of the infamous Kardashian family?

If so, the makers of a brand new TV show want to hear from you.

What’s the show?

While the details of the show are yet to be fully announced, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians comparison suggests that successful applicants can expect their families to be followed around by a camera crew.

The casting call states, “Are you part of a big or unconventional family? Have you or a family member started a successful business? Are you glam and keen to share your unique family story?

“Do people tell you your family should have your own TV show? If that describes your family, then this might be the perfect opportunity for you and your family.”

How to apply

There are a couple of different ways that you can apply to the show.

You can email family@keofilms.com or you can send in a video diary to showcase what makes your family unique to 07936837299.

The production company involved, Keo Films, are the minds behind the likes of Britain’s Best Home Cook with Mary Berry and Britain’s Fat Fight with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Debuting in October 2007, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) has become one of the longest running reality TV series in the United States.

The success of the series has launched a variety of spin-offs, including: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie.

The show has also picked up awards including a Teen Choice Award, E! The People's Choice Award and MTV Movie and TV Awards.