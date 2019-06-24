This is the moment a classic-style car smashed into a stationary traffic jam at 70mph

This is the moment a driver had a lucky escape after he survived crashing into the back of stationary traffic in his classic-style car.

Two doctors were sat in traffic on the A5 when the 2018 Morgan Plus 4 smashed into their vehicle from behind.

The dashcam footage shows the classic-style car crumple into their 2019 Audi SUV, before it spins off the road.

Driver Dr Syd Hassan, 31, said the collision took place on Friday.

Remarkably the footage shows Dr Hassan's car barely moved, despite the impact, which caused the bonnet to fly off the Morgan car.

Photo: SWNS

Dr Hassan, from Maidstone, Kent, said: "We were off on a four day holiday to Snowdonia and were coming back home in our Audi SUV, on A5 near Shrewsbury.

"We slowed down with other cars at a busy roundabout when this gentleman came out of nowhere at 70mph and rammed his car into us from behind.

"My first reaction was that of shock and jolt, but being an emergency doctor within seconds I was running to that gentleman so see if he was OK.

"My partner also started walking behind me but she felt dizzy and slumped down on [the] side of the road for a few seconds to recover.

Photo: SWNS

"Nobody stopped for good 10 to 15 mins as I checked the gentleman.

"I was helping him out of his car, on his request, as his doors were jammed, when a lovely couple stopped.

"She was an off duty nurse in acute medicine and they helped me to get him out of the car.

"My partner called the police and ambulance, who both were on scene in 20 to 25 minutes.''

The accident happened at around midday on Friday.